Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,296 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ICON Public were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in ICON Public by 36.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $210.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. ICON Public Limited has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $234.22. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.07.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

