Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $955.08 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $590.58 and a 1-year high of $965.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $872.99.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.25.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

