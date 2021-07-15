Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,636 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $158,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

