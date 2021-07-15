Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $697,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Virtu Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.