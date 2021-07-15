Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $730,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $78.54 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

