Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

