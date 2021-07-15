Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 6,336 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 155.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWX. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

