Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 305,333 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. Truist upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.98.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $79.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

