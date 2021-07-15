Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.98.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $68.58 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $79.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.