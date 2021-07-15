Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

