Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.460-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.830 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,479. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

