Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP Sells 10,216 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.85, for a total value of $3,420,827.60.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $374.08. 1,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $377.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

