Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Steven D. Cohan Sells 80,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.27. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,999. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.47.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
See Also: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.