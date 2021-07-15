Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Steven D. Cohan Sells 80,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.27. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,999. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

