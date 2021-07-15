Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total transaction of $2,176,902.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total transaction of $25,693,747.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $344.62. 172,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,871,875. The stock has a market cap of $977.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

