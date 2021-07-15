National Bank Financial Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$137.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$137.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.91.

TFII traded down C$0.85 on Thursday, reaching C$122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.42. The company has a market cap of C$11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$2,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,670,408. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

