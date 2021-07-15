National Bank Financial Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$137.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$137.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.91.
TFII traded down C$0.85 on Thursday, reaching C$122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.42. The company has a market cap of C$11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
