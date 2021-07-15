Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.