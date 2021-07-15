Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 58,415 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of SBLK opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.