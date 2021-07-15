Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $9,910,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after buying an additional 633,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OI. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

