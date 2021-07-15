Caas Capital Management LP Invests $100,000 in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPBU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

