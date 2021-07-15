Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $920,000 in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $12,306,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $9,097,000. Governors Lane LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 1,770,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,742,000 after purchasing an additional 325,146 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,064,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 348,387 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.07. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

