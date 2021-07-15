Tony Sanchez Sells 2,654 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $24.52 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ChargePoint by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.