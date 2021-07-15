Caas Capital Management LP Invests $34,000 in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MREO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

