Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,500,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Shares of THMAU stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

