PDT Partners LLC Buys 58,952 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 86.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.