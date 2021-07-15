Clearline Capital LP Buys 122,937 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 189.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,937 shares during the period. Bottomline Technologies (de) makes up about 1.1% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,650,000 after buying an additional 226,091 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.74. 396,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 139.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,366 shares of company stock valued at $371,441. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

