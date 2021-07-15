Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stake Lifted by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 537.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,148 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.60.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.