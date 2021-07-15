Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 1,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Specifically, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $1,394,976.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $1,987,840. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $160,929,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,646,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 768,311 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,300,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.