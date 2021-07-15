Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,908 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 237.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $658.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $616.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.84 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

