Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199,774 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 87,586 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NCR by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $45.09 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.01.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

