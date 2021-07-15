Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.55. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.51, with a volume of 6,830 shares trading hands.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 98.72%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

