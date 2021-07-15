Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $72.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 6.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned about 1.37% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

