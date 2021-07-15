DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for DuPont for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. DuPont will benefit from its investment in innovation and new product development. New product launches across high growth markets will drive its top line. DuPont’s cost and productivity improvement actions should also support its margins. The company also remains focused on driving cash flow. It also remains committed to effective capital allocation. Actions to divest non-core assets should also boost its performance. DuPont has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, soft demand across a number of markets including aerospace and oil & gas is likely to hurt DuPont’s volumes in the second quarter. The company also faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation and weaker automotive production.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

