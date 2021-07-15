Zacks Investment Research Lowers TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Sell

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get TDK alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88. TDK has a one year low of $99.12 and a one year high of $175.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TDK will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TDK (TTDKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.