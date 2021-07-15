Danone (EPA:BN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €59.70 ($70.24). Danone shares last traded at €59.68 ($70.21), with a volume of 860,994 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.07 ($70.67).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

