Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

