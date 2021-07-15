Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $134.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078,698 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $134,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $104.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.06.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

