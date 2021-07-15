Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 311,309 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311,309 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Lincoln National worth $138,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE:LNC opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,769,518.39. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.