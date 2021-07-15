Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 63.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 389,929 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $144,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,233,000 after buying an additional 172,953 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AGCO by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after buying an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AGCO by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

