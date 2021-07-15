Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $78,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Shares of FRPT opened at $157.61 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,518. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

