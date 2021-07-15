STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of STAG Industrial worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $39.79.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

