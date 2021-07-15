Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 61.30 ($0.80). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.77), with a volume of 291,928 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.56.

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

