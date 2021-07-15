Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 156,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DS opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Drive Shack has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $246.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Drive Shack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

