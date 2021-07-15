QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Short Interest Update

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.45 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

