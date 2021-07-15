Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 7,703,016 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $64.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advaxis by 292.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 417,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 396,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 156,591 shares during the period. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

