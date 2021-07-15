CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.78. CI Financial shares last traded at C$22.61, with a volume of 496,345 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIX shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.17.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,000.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

