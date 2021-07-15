Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 14,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 1,974,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,688,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,432,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the period.

PEB stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

