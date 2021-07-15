MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.36. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.26, with a volume of 53,121 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

In other news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.27, for a total value of C$1,374,692.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,657,800 shares in the company, valued at C$28,630,206. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,491.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.