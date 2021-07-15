Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report $545.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.57 million to $548.20 million. Rexnord posted sales of $449.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Rexnord news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $7,049,500.00. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 26.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rexnord by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Rexnord by 2.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

