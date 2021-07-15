Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

CPRI stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.57.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

