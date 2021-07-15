Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Trading 1.1% Higher

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.67. 576,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 348,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.70.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 248.86% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAST)
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.
See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.