Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Trading 1.1% Higher

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.67. 576,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 348,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 248.86% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eastside Distilling by 598.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.